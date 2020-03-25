Bread (BRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.54 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Bread token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy and OKEx. During the last week, Bread has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and $764,360.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bread

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tokenomy, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

