Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Insider Mike Kellard Acquires 11,053 Shares

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider Mike Kellard acquired 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67).

Shares of BRW stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.66. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 173.70 ($2.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $591.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.75.

BRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 351 ($4.62).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

