Brickblock Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Brickblock has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $86.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031678 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00085337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.57 or 1.01390351 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000872 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00066126 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

