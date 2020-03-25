Bridges Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,087 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 871,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $107,049,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $160.72 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.79 and its 200 day moving average is $219.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

