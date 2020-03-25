Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $184.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.39. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

