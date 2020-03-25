Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,864 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Nomura upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.28.

ADBE stock opened at $310.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

