Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 402.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,559 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 476.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,808,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,135,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,269 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

Progressive stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

