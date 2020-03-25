Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

NYSE EOG opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

