Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $110,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

