Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,134.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,349.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,321.27. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

