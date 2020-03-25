Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $160.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $422.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

