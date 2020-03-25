Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,794 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

