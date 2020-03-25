Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

