Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.39. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

