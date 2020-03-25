Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.95.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.98. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

