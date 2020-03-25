Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after purchasing an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $282.88 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.84 and a 200 day moving average of $354.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.