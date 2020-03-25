Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,879 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.