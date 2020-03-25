Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $10.85 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 137,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 285,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

NYSE PNC opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

