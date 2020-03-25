Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $11.52 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,656,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,278,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,986 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.