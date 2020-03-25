Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $46.64 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $46,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 225,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $881,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.