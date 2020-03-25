Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

