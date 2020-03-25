Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

