Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 52,711 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.59.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.