Bridges Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $30,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

