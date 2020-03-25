Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,291 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,335,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 802,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

