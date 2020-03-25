Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,169 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.03.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares valued at $69,427,979. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.