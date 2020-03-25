Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,101 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.55.

NYSE UNH opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.06 and its 200-day moving average is $265.22. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.