Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 97,875 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,875 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TransUnion worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

TransUnion stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

