Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.