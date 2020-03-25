Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $45,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,931.73.

BKNG opened at $1,259.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,682.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,907.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 76.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

