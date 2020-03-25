Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.