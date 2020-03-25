Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,062 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

