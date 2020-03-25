Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,183 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,183 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

