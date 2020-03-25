Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,543 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $164.55. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

