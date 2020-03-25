Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,351 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $61,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

