Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,533 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

