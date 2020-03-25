Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 88,677 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,677 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $28,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

