Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $293.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

