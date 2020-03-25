Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Decreased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BFAM opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

