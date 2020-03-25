Brinker Capital Inc. Has $30.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $30,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,654,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $151.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

