Brinker Capital Inc. Has $35.62 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,142 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $35,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter.

EFA stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

