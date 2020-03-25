Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 11,649 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $35,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,086,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,826 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after purchasing an additional 912,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 542,733 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

