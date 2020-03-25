British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 4,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target (down previously from GBX 3,950 ($51.96)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,656.15 ($48.09).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,516 ($33.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,052.08.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

