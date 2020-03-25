British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,950 ($51.96). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,656.15 ($48.09).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of BATS traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,536 ($33.36). 6,594,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,086.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.