Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Lowered to GBX 750 at UBS Group

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 953.46 ($12.54).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 837.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 917.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42 shares of company stock worth $37,201.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

