Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,433,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,908 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 531,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

