Brokerages Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report sales of $284.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.30 million to $285.00 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $228.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Cantel Medical from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of CMD stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $93.87.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

