Brokerages Anticipate Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Identiv reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

INVE has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Identiv from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 331,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,977. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Identiv by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 68,618 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 23,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.54.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

