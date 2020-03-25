Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. Illumina reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.47.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.86 on Wednesday, hitting $248.32. 1,711,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.01. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

