Brokerages Expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $2.32. Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $14.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.52.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.02, for a total value of $1,708,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,711 shares of company stock worth $32,742,528. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 9,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $343.95. 179,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,407. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.41.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

